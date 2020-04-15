Tamil Nadu: 2 die of Covid-19, toll reaches 14

Two men died of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and 38 more people tested positive, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,242, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

Total number of deaths in the State now stands at 14.

A 47-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, who also tested positive for coronavirus, died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here and a 59-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital alsosuccumbed to the illness caused by the contagion, the Minister told reporters.

Of the fresh 38 positive cases, 34 were infected from the “single source,” he said an apparent reference to an event held last month in Delhi.

Three others had a contact history and another was a doctor pursuing postgraduation, he said.

“There is no community spread and this has been ensured as the state has a robust public health system,” he added.