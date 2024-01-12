The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued orders for the launch of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, which is the fourth mission mode project of the State Government after Climate Change Mission, Green Tamil Nadu Mission & Wetland Mission.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Finance Minister and Human Resource Management in the Budget Speech during 2023-2024.

Also read: Aquaconnect signs MoU with StartupTN to promote blue economy initiatives in TN

A release stated that the mission focussingon 14 coastal districts in the State covering 1,076 km, will be implemented with assistance of the World Bank for a period of five years.

The project outlines four key thematic areas including enhancement of coastal biodiversity, coastal protection, improving livelihoods of the coastal communities and pollution control in coastal areas.

The project envisages setting up the first ever Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency to harness the potential of Blue Economy. The Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agencywill undertake restoration of Mangroves, Corals and Salt Marshes. Kariyachalli Island in Gulf of Mannar has been taken up under the project for restoration of Corals, says the release.

The project will also undertake a biodiversity conservation park at Kadambur, Chengalpattu District a sea turtle conservation centre at Nagapattinam and Chennai an international Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora, Thanjavur District and coastal wetlands (including Pallikaranai) conservation and restoration.

Emphasis has also been laid on protection of coastal biodiversity under this initiative. The Government has planned to take up certification of 11 Beaches as Blue Flag Beaches. It has also planned to engage the youth from Coastal communities in setting up Plastic Waste Management facilities, removal of (Abandoned, Lost & Discarded Fishing Gears (ALDFG)) and initiatives towards circular economy solutions leading towards pollution abatement including Identifying plastic waste hotspots and installing capture booms in high-pollution areas along river and coastal ecosystems.

Investing in river systems to prevent marine pollution by establishing Material Collection Facilities and Material Recycling Facilities for proper segregation and storage of plastic waste and creating a digital waste exchange platform to connect collection facilities, promoting upcycling and reuse of materials for effective plastic waste management, was also part of the initiative.

Developing climate-smart coastal villages by integrating sustainable practices like resilient housing, eco-friendly infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy sources, and community engagement through awareness programs and skill-building initiatives, shall also be taken under the project, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit