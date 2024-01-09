Shri Renga Polymers, the Karur-based garment company that came to fame when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made out of recycled pet bottles in the Parliament, will invest ₹100 crore to expand its capacity.

The company is setting up a green field PET Bottle recycling facility at Thennilai and Manavasi in Karur in western Tamil Nadu. The project will use the latest technology for recycling waste PET bottles to value added products like fibers, yarns and garments. This investment is aimed to increase rPSF capacity by six times to 130 tonnes per day. The end of use of the company’s products will go into technical textiles, woven and knitted products, said the company’s Managing Partner Senthil Sankar.

MoU at TN GIM

The company on Monday signed an MoU for the project at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 at Chennai. It will create an additional 500 jobs, he told businessline.

“We are right now at ₹100 crores Annual Run Rate. This expansion will potentially take our manufacturing revenue to ₹500 crores and push EcoLine to be a ₹1,000 crore brand,” he said. In 2020 the Ecoline Clothing, a brand that focuses on sustainable fashion, was launched using the yarns spun from recycled plastic fibres and organic cotton.

In February, Prime Minister showing his commitment to eco-friendly fashion wore to the Rajya Sabha session a “Chandhan” shade Sadri jacket presented by EcoLine Clothing. The jacket was presented to him at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. He also wore the jacket at the G7 Summit in Japan.

Viral Picture

The picture of the Prime Minister wearing a jacket made from pet bottles went viral. “It gave good awareness. Sales improved and there was incredible awareness of our brand and concept,” Sankar said.

The company creates a hybrid fabric material by blending organic cotton with fibers made from recycled PET bottles. The PET flakes are melted in high temperatures to produce fibers, which are then put into the process of spinning yarns; knit and converted into garments.

Nearly 90 per cent of the company’s products cost less than $10. It only takes six bottles to create a T-shirt. “We prove to the world that Sustainable Fashion doesn’t always have to be expensive,” Sankar said.