Tata Boeing Aerospace to manufacture 737 vertical fin structures in Hyderabad

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Aerospace major Boeing has announced the addition of a new production line at its joint venture, the Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.
The expansion marks a significant milestone for the joint venture.
“This is a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing,” said KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister. “Telangana is an established hotbed for India’s defence and aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready work-force,” he added.
“Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world, and a reflection of the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. “Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination,” he added.
Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, "The expansion of our aerostructure manufacturing capabilities with the new production line to deliver complex vertical fins for the 737s is another landmark in our collaboration with Boeing. He further added, “This new production line for complex vertical fin structures is another testament for TASL’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.”
The vertical fin is a complex structural part and the new production line will utilise cutting-edge robotics and automation in manufacturing. The expansion will create additional employment opportunities and enable skill development as well. Spread over 14,000 square meters, the facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.
