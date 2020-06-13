TDP Ex-MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, son arrested for vehicle registration scam

Andhra Pradesh police has arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy, Telugu Desam Party's former MLA and his son Asmith Reddy from their residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday morning for alleged fraud in registration of vehicles with fake insurance.

A team of the Anantapur Police have taken Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmith Reddy into custody and later shifted them and produced in Anantapur.

Prabhakar Reddy is the younger brother of senior TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy.

Both the brothers along with other family members run the Jatadhara Company (JC) Travels.

Prabhakar Reddy is facing charges of fabricating documents and tampering with vehicle registration rules. He has been accused of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them as BS-IV vehicles using fabricated documents. According to police, 154 vehicles have been registered in Nagaland by creating fake documents.

They were arrested on charges of using fake NOC (no objection certificates) and fake insurance papers. In all, 24 cases have been registered against JC Travels in Anantapur and Tadipatri.

These cases were registered based on complaints filed by individuals to whom the JC Travels sold the vehicles using fake documents.

It is alleged that the travel buses operated by them were plying with same number plates in the four states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Following a complaint, police registered cases.

According to sources, lorry owners have also protested in front of Prabhakar Reddy's house as he has been accused of illegally using the lorry engine numbers resulting in the seizure of lorries.