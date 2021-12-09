Tech companies must contribute to preserve democratic societies: PM Modi

Technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his intervention at the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians, Modi said speaking at the plenary session on Thursday.

The Indian diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes, he added.

This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India, sources tracking the development told BusinessLine.

The two-day virtual Summit has a variety of participants such as leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

Modi will deliver India’s national statement on Friday, the source said.

The PM stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance and that given technology’s ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies, the source pointed out.

Over 100 countries across the world , including India, have been invited for the event but China and Russia have been left out. Pakistan reportedly is skipping the event in solidarity with China.