‘TecHalli’: Anand Mahindra, Nandan Nilekani have a new title for Bengaluru

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Infosys have picked a new title for Bengaluru as part of one of Mahindra’s signature caption competition.

Mahindra, last week, had taken to Twitter urging followers to send in their entries for a new title for the tech hub Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India’ as part of one of the caption competitions that the business mogul occasionally hosts on the platform.

“A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while,” Mahindra had tweeted last week.

Co-judged by Nilekani, the two picked a new title ‘TecHalli’ for the city submitted by a Twitter user @SrinivasPReddy.

“We have a result: @NandanNilekani who agreed to be a co-judge shortlisted 4 entries and then we both converged on one entry from those that we thought was the most appropriate. And the winner is…(Drumroll please) ‘TecHalli’ submitted by @SrinivasPReddy,” Mahindra announced over the weekend.

“His entry cleverly put the ‘H’ in Tech to double use. By capitalising the ‘H’ he drew attention to ‘Halli’ meaning Village/Place in Kannada. So we now go from Silcon Valley to TecHalli ! Srini, DM @MahindraRise your mailing address to receive a model Pininfarina H2 Speed,” he added.

The winner will take home a scale replica of the Pininfarina’s H2 Speed that won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. Pininfarina is a Mahindra Rise company.