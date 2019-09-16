Telangana Asembly rejects uranium mining permission

Amidst widespread protests from various sections, the Telangana Government has decided not to accord permission to exploration and mining of uranium in the Nallamala forest area.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has introduced a resolution in this regard in the Assembly on Monday. It was passed unanimously. The resolution felt that the exploration and mining of uranium would adversely impact environment in the region besides posing serious health challenges.

The Assembly will communicate the decision to the Centre.

Several people's organisations and environmentalists have been opposing the moves to explore and mine uranium from the Nallamala forest, situated in the southern part of the State.

They alleged that any attempts to mine uranium would cause severe damage to the environment, while causing serious health issues to the people in the State.

Film actors Samantha, Vijaya Devarakonda and others lent their voice in support of the Save Nallamala movement. Responding to their requests, K T Rama Rao had promised on Twitter that he would convey people's opinion to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister on Sunday assured the Assembly that the State would not give permissions for the mining of uranium in the State.