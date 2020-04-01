Telangana extends property tax payment deadline

With 21-day lockdown impacting people’s ability to pay taxes, the Telangana government has extended the deadline to pay the property tax dues and arrears for the year 2019-20 by three months without any penalties. The new deadline now is June 30.

The relief covers residents of all Urban Local Bodies in the State, including those in the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC), C Sudharshan Reddy, Secretary (Muncipal Administration and Urban Development Department), Govt of Telangana, said in an order on April 1, 2020.