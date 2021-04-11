Telangana imposes ₹1000 as penalty for not wearing mask

Those who are not wearing a face mask in public places in Telangana will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000, as per the orders issued by the Government on Sunday.

As per the order, wearing a mask has been made mandatory in “all public places, workspaces and means of transport,'' with the objective of preventing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Any deviation from the order will attract prosecution under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC, the order said.

“It is further reiterated that failure to wear a facemask as mandated shall attract a penalty of ₹1,000,'' the order said.

Telangana has been witnessing rapid surge in new cases.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Sunday, out of 1,15,311 tests conducted till 8 PM on Saturday, 3,187 new cases have been detected.