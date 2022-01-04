Telangana sees no need for lockdown

The Telangana Government believes there is no need for imposing a lockdown in the State; however, it wants to bar rallies and public meetings as there is a sharp growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

The number of daily Covid cases is increasing sharply in the last few days in the State. The number of daily positive cases has doubled to 482 on January 4 from 235 cases six days ago. About 4,000 patients infected with Covid-19 infection are taking treatment in various hospitals.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, are of the opinion that there is no need for imposing lockdown at this juncture.

As the number of cases is seeing a surge and fears of Omicron is causing concern, the government has announced holidays to schools and colleges from January 8 to 16.