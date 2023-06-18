Telangana’s per capita income is highest in the country (among all States) at ₹3.08 lakh against national average of ₹1.72 lakh, as per State Government data.

According to a report released by the State government on the economic development of Telangana during the last decade, the per capita income in the State was 1.8 times higher than the national average at the current prices.

In 2014-15, the year of formation of Telangana, the State was in the 11th position in terms of the per capita income.

The average growth rate in per capita income in Telangana from 2014 till now was pegged at 12.1 per cent, which is highest among southern states, the report said.

Within the State, Ranga Reddy district had highest per capita income of ₹7.58 lakh while Vikarabad was at the bottom with ₹1.54 lakh.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased from ₹5.05-lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹12.93-lakh core in 2022-23.

The State accounts for 5 per cent of national GDP

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit