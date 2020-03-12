Texprocil cancels Ind-Texpo event due to coronavirus scare

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
The cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) has cancelled the second edition of its flagship event, Ind-Texpo 2020, a specialised Reverse Buyer Seller Meet to be organised at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from March 17-19 due to country-wide coronavirus scare.
The future dates for the event are yet to be announced.
The event had over 70 exhibitors showcasing top quality yarns, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, and home textiles with expectation of over 100 quality importers from over 25 countries to visit the event.
As a part of its business matchmaking programme, Ind-Texpo 2020 would have featured exclusive B2B meetings with importers for the exhibiting companies.
The government has also been issuing regular travel advisories restricting international travel and reduce mass gatherings of any form given the present magnitude of this virus, said Texprocil.
The government has also decided to suspend all existing visas to India till April 15, thereby completely restricting international travel of buyers to the Ind-Texpo Show.
Many international buyers have also expressed apprehensions regarding travel to India due to the prevailing situation during this period.
KV Srinivasan, Chairman, Texprocil, said public safety and health risk posed by the virus to all Indian exhibitors and buyers coming from abroad and the fact that all the developments are well beyond ones control, Texprocil was left with no option but to cancel the event.
Ind-Texpo, since its launch edition, has been successful in integrating the textile value chain at a single global trading platform. Alongside the exhibition, the event also facilitates exchange of quality market intelligence to support industry efforts to attain a competitive edge and move up the value chain with a renewed vigour and better understanding of global trade.
