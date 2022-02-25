hamburger

The Daily Dose: February 25, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Feb 25, 2022

Here’s a complilation of top Covid-related news: 

# mRNA for India: The Indian life sciences ecosystem would soon have mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic Acid) capacities, helping it address a wide spectrum of diseases, using the new approach to medicine. Bill Gates, a Co-Founder of Microsoft and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has said the foundation is working with its partners in the Indian ecosystem to promote mRNA capacities in the country. Read more

# Daily tally: India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am stated. Read more

# Regulatory delay: The regulatory process for Covid-19 vaccine research in the country was a ‘bit late’ according to Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, which made the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Read more

Published on February 25, 2022

