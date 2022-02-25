India records 302 fresh Covid-19 fatalities

India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,94,345, while the active cases declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am stated. The 302 new fatalities include 212 from Kerala and 19 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days. Active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the Ministry said. A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,46,884 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.86 crore.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.