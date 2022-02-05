The Daily Dose: February 5, 2022

# Biodegradable mask: Disposal of used facemasks is a major area of concern across the globe as not many dispose them of properly. The fact that many of these facemasks are non-biodegradable further adds to concerns. Now, scientists in India have developed a self-disinfecting biodegradable facemask.

# Saturday tally: India on Saturday recorded 1,27,952 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,20,80,664, while the number of active cases declined further to 13,31,648, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

# Production on the rise: The twenty second survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) during the Covid times in Pune district revealed that the production by companies has increased from 92 per cent in December 2021 to 96 per cent in January 2022

# Declining trend: India is continuing with the declining pattern of Covid cases. On Friday, it reported 1,49,394 cases with 1,072 deaths over the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Kerala again added a backlog of 441 deaths, taking it to a total of 601 deaths registered.

# Sunday restrictions: Lockdown-like restrictions will continue on Sundays in Kerala but schools and kindergartens, including creches, will be allowed to resume from February 14 after a high-level meeting held here on Friday assessed that Covid transmission has plateaued at the prevailing high levels.

# Volcanic eruption and the virus: For more than two years, the isolation of the Pacific archipelago nation of Tonga helped keep Covid-19 at bay. But last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami brought outside deliveries of desperately needed fresh water and medicine — and brought the virus.

