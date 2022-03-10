hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: March 10, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Mar 10, 2022
A medic administering a shot of Covishield vaccine dose to a man during the vaccination drive, at Navyug School Pandara Park in New Delhi on Wednesday

A medic administering a shot of Covishield vaccine dose to a man during the vaccination drive, at Navyug School Pandara Park in New Delhi on Wednesday

Here’s a compilation of top Covid-19 related news

# Nasal vaccine: AIIMS to start booster dose trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine from Friday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/aiims-delhi-to-start-booster-dose-trial-of-intranasal-covid-vaccine-from-friday/article65209872.ece

# Third day on a trot, sub 100 deaths reported: As many as 4,184 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 104 new deaths (including 71 reconciliations).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administered-more-than-18-lakh-doses-on-march-9/article65210019.ece

# Variant-specific: Companies working on pan-variant vaccine, preparing for the future, says NTAGi’s chief.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/indian-pharmas-working-towards-omicron-specific-vaccine-nk-arora-ntagi-chief/article65208027.ece

# Keep the mask on: As countries like the United Kingdom do away with mask mandates, a modelling study found that keeping face masks on, despite hitting a brisk pace of vaccination, can help save healthcare costs and reduce hospitalisation and death.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/mask-cuts-covid-linked-health-costs-reduces-hospitalisation-death-study/article65208170.ece

# Covid to Ukraine: The House approved a massive spending bill on Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in US aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/us-approves-136-billion-for-ukraine-in-huge-spending-bill/article65209911.ece

Published on March 10, 2022
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you