The Daily Dose: March 10, 2022

# Nasal vaccine: AIIMS to start booster dose trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine from Friday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/aiims-delhi-to-start-booster-dose-trial-of-intranasal-covid-vaccine-from-friday/article65209872.ece

# Third day on a trot, sub 100 deaths reported: As many as 4,184 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 104 new deaths (including 71 reconciliations).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administered-more-than-18-lakh-doses-on-march-9/article65210019.ece

# Variant-specific: Companies working on pan-variant vaccine, preparing for the future, says NTAGi’s chief.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/indian-pharmas-working-towards-omicron-specific-vaccine-nk-arora-ntagi-chief/article65208027.ece

# Keep the mask on: As countries like the United Kingdom do away with mask mandates, a modelling study found that keeping face masks on, despite hitting a brisk pace of vaccination, can help save healthcare costs and reduce hospitalisation and death.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/mask-cuts-covid-linked-health-costs-reduces-hospitalisation-death-study/article65208170.ece

# Covid to Ukraine: The House approved a massive spending bill on Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in US aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/us-approves-136-billion-for-ukraine-in-huge-spending-bill/article65209911.ece