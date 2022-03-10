Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 18 lakh doses on March 9

Over 18 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 in India on Wednesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of 7am on March 10, 18,23,329 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 1,23,357 were first doses and 11,08,471 were second doses administered to those aged 18+ years. As many as 67,906 first doses and 4,25,025 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. As many as 98,570 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,79,53,95,649 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 91,08,06,087 total first doses and 77,54,70,226 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,56,54,876 total first doses and 3,24,98,481 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while precaution doses administered so far total 2,09,65,979.

In terms of the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,32,51,350 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,71,33,671 doses and West Bengal with 13,19,87,254 . doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 44,488. As many as 4,184 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 6,554 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,20,120. As many as 104 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,459.