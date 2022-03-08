The Daily Dose, March 8, 2022

# Fake Covid-19 certificates: The Supreme Court has shown concern over instances of fake death certificates being used to claim ex-gratia compensation for persons who died of Covid-19 infection.

# SARS-CoV-2 surveillance: Countries have been told to monitor wildlife, suspend their sale in food markets and prevent the formation of reservoirs that give rise to virus variants – as the global toll crossed six million.

# Daily tally: A new low in reported case numbers at 3,993 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, and 108 deaths.

# Women and science: Women scientists and doctors at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, are celebrating their collective achievements on International Women’s Day by recounting their stories.

