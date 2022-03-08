Covid-19 vaccination: Over 21 lakh doses administered in India on March 7

India inoculated over 21 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, March 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of March 8, 7 am, India had administered 21,34,463 total doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 1,56,415 were first doses and 12,49,007 were second doses administered to those aged 18+ years. 85,320 first doses and 5,29,112 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,14,609 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours. 1,79,13,41,295 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,05,13,255 total first doses and 77,30,48,740 total second administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years so far, 5,54,96,520 total first doses and 3,15,16,231 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and precaution doses administered so far that total 2,07,66,549.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,24,41,686 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,67,64,094 doses and West Bengal with 13,17,60,582 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 49,948. 3,993 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 8,055 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,06,150. 108 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,210.