The Daily Dose: May 16, 2022 

PT Jyothi Datta | May 16 | Updated on: May 16, 2022
School student being administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru. File photo.

School student being administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru. File photo. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Here’s a list of top Covid-19-related stories of the day

#Call for anti-profiteering measures: A personal loss during Covid-19’s second wave brings home the ugly truth about runaway hospital prices. “This week will mark a year since my wife Mankeerat Lamba passed away at a private hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19. While coping with the loss and grief hasn’t been easy for our family,” says a guest writer for BusinessLine, sharing a personal experience with a significant public health message to health authorities.

#Missed the bus? There is no global consensus yet on ways to make Covid-19 vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and other healthcare tools accessible to more people around the world.

More than two years into the pandemic, battle lines continue to be firmly drawn over a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property (IP) on Covid-19 tools — mooted by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization in October 2020.

#Daily tally: India reported 2,202 new cases in 24 hours, and 27 deaths.

#Shanghai reopens: Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out of their homes.

#Covid-19 in North Korea: North Korea on Monday reported eight new deaths and 3,92,920 more people with fever symptoms amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country’s capital, Pyongyang.

Published on May 16, 2022
