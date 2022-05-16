Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 3 lakh people on Sunday, May 15

More than three lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday, May 15, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 16, 7 am, 3,10,218 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This includes 9,325 first doses and 1,34,192 second doses administered to the 18+ population. Beneficiaries aged 15-18 years received 8,273 first doses and 27,078 second doses, while 32,366 first doses and 36,035 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. Precaution doses were administered to 24,224 beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 38,725 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers) and FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,91,37,34,314 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,55,74,710 first doses and 82,02,60,750 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,89,78,602 first doses and 4,40,29,617 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,17,89,795 first doses and 1,21,55,960 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 14,27,580 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,95,17,300 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers) and FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 32,06,53,436 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,60,12,828 doses and West Bengal placed third with 13,94,14,584 total doses administered.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,317.

While 2,202 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,550 recoveries were reported in this period, increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,82,243. Twenty-seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,241.