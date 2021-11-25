The daily dose: November 25, 2021

# Real world data: The findings of a real world study on the effectiveness of Covaxin conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provide evidence for its efficacy, Bharat Biotech said.

AIIMS study, an evidence for Covaxin’s efficacy against Delta variant of Covid-19: Bharat Biotech

#Covid restrictions to lift: Normalisation of international passenger flights from India could be by the end of the year.

‘International flights from India may resume by year-end’

# Indian vaccine tech-transfer: Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has entered into a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement with with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for its plasmid DNA-based Covid-19- ZyCoV-D.

Cadila Healthcare inks tech transfer pact with Korean Enzychem Lifesciences

# Call to support the IP waiver: The World Health Organization has called for the Canadian government’s support on the proposal at that World Trade Organisation, seeking a temporary waiver on intellectual property (IP) on Covid-linked products.

WHO urges countries to support IP waiver

# Sputnik V efficacy : The Russian Covid vaccine, Sputnik V, has demonstrated 80 per cent efficacy against Covid from the sixth to eighth month after administering the second dose, as per the real-world data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino, according to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik V 80% effective 6-8 months after second dose, says RDIF chief

#Covid impact on flu vaccines: A Covid pandemic-spurred demand for flu vaccines in India has surged since a devastating second wave of Covid-19 brought the nation’s healthcare system to its knees earlier this year.

Flu vaccine demand takes off in India as Covid pandemic raises awareness

#Rise in cases: The Italian government has decided to exclude unvaccinated people from certain leisure activities in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infections and stave off financially crippling lockdowns just as the economy is starting to grow again.

Covid-19: Italy targets unvaccinated people with restrictions as cases rise