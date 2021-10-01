The daily dose: October 1, 2021

# Vaccine exports in October: Come October, India looks to resume its export of Covid-19 vaccines. This had been discontinued during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave, earlier this year. Clarity, however, eludes on supplies, say experts.

India to commence Covid vaccine exports this month

# Covid-19 shadow on educational institutions: With about 30 MBBS students from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital testing positive for Covid-19, a shadow of concern looms over schools and educational institutions across the country that are in different stages of reopening.

Surge in Covid-19 cases casts a shadow of concern as educational institutes reopen

# Declining trend: India is maintaining a declining trend in Covid-19 cases and there has been an overall decline in weekly positivity cases in the last five months, said the Health Ministry on Thursday. In the last one week, Kerala contributed 60 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases.

‘India maintains declining trend in Covid cases’

# Counting the dead: Kerala has issued revised guidelines for determining Covid-19 deaths, based on directives from the ICMR and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as originally advised by the Supreme Court. Health Minister Veena George said, the guidelines on deaths were notified to facilitate the issue of certificates without delay or putting the next of kin to undue hassles even while ensuring that all affected parties stand to benefit. These will formally come into effect from October 10.

Kerala revises guidelines for determining Covid-19 deaths

# TN @ 4.5 crore: Total vaccination in Tamil Nadu crossed the 4.50 crore mark (in government centres) to touch 4,50,28,107 after 3,20,805 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

Covid vaccination crosses 4.50 crore-mark in TN