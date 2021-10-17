The daily dose: October 17, 2021

#Universal provider: India remains committed to providing vaccines to vulnerable and low-income countries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, asserting that there is no alternative but to ensure the universal availability of vaccines for a successful global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

# Milestone 100 crore: In the coming week, India will achieve the landmark milestone of 100 Crore vaccine doses, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, launching an audio-visual song on vaccination.

# Covid-19 hurts TB treatment: As human and financial resources are reallocated to Covid-19, another respiratory disease sees a rise in deaths and drop in reporting.

# Going digital: Fortis chief says they are prepared, in case of a third wave.

# Stocks with the states: More than 101 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 11.12 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with them, it added.

