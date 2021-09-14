The daily dose: September 14, 2021

# IP waiver: Today, World Trade Organization member countries will reconvene after a gap of two months for another round of discussions on the IP waiver proposal.

It’s close to a year since India and South Africa first proposed a temporary waiver of intellectual property protection on Covid-linked medical tools at the WTO.

# Covid-19 insurances: In some comfort to ordinary people, the insurance regulator IRDAI has extended the validity of Covid-19 specific policies, Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak, till March 31, 2022.

# Battling Covid and Nipah: Kerala reported a Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in the sub-20 per cent level with Monday returning 16.39 percent after less-than-a-lakh samples (91,885) were tested during the weekend. Ninety-nine more deaths were compiled on the day, taking the cumulative tally to 22,650.

