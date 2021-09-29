The daily dose: September 29, 2021

# Vaccine trial in a younger age group: Against the backdrop of children returning to school, Serum Institute of India has received the green signal to conduct trials on the Novavax vaccine in children in the 7 to 11 age group.

# Territorial jurisdiction: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed a public interest writ petition seeking a directive to the Karnataka government to allow passengers from Kerala who have had Covid vaccination certificates for at least one dose to enter the State and remove the requirement to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours before their travel.

#Fresh surge warning: Large-scale gatherings at fairs, festivals, and religious events may lead to a fresh surge, the Home Secretary has cautioned, ahead of the festive season.

# More schools reopen: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted classes from 1 to 8 standards from November 1. The schools need to follow the standard operating procedure. Physical classes for 9 to 12 have been already functioning.