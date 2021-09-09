The daily dose: September 9, 2021

# Vaccine haves and have-nots: Vaccine supplies once committed to a country are not are moved around to another, because it is bigger or may have different needs, says the Pfizer Chief, as a tug-of-war continues on vaccine supplies, as some countries go in for booster shots, while others wait to get primary doses across to citizens. Meanwhile, J&J said it was hopeful of supplying doses to India by the year-end

# Why RT-PCR tests? The Kerala High Court has asked the State government why there should be an insistence on taking RT-PCR test every 72 hours before one goes out to work or other activities when there was no scientific or empirical data indicating that the unvaccinated are likely to transmit the infection.

#Vaccines arrive, by drone: The trials for delivery of medicines and vaccines using drones will be taken up in Vikarabad near Hyderabad from September 9 till October 17, under the ‘Medicine From The Sky’ project of Telangana.

# Trend reversal: Meanwhile, Kerala’s Covid test positivity ratio (TPR) and daily new cases in Kerala reversed trend, a day after the State government announced withdrawal of the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. TPR, which had come down to 15.87 per cent on Tuesday, lost gains made in recent times and rose to 17.63 per cent.

# O2 increase: Maharashtra is building 450 oxygen plants of which 250 plants are completed and other remaining plants will be soon functional said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

# Cases increase: In TN, Covid-19 cases increased marginally to 1,587 from 1,544 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,27,365.

# Flourishing and languishing: As New Zealand remains under different levels of restriction, the psychological toll of the Delta outbreak may start to show. We know that stress and isolation associated with a lockdown can exacerbate underlying mental illnesses. But even for people with no existing concerns, the impact can show in more subtle ways, on a continuum between flourishing and languishing.