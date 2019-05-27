The Hindu Group wins two honours at 2019 INMA Global Media Awards

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
The Hindu Group has bagged two honours at the prestigious INMA (International News Media Association) Global Media Awards 2019.
The group won second place for best marketing solution for the ‘Parle Platina Festive Delights’ solution offered to its client Parle. The Hindu Group also secured the third place for best idea to encourage print readership or engagement for The Hindu in School.
The consumer connect initiative – Parle Platina Festive Delights – was conceptualised and executed by The Hindu Group to promote Parle’s premium range of cookies. This was a print-led brand activation with a strong digital amplification with activities that involved a local celebrity chef integrating Parle Platina cookies into traditional South-Indian festive sweets.
A cookery contest for readers incorporating the cookies in their sweets was organised. Winning recipes were profiled through print features and winning sweets were displayed at the popular chain, Sri Krishna Sweets. The contest was amplified through brand engagement content across print and micro-influencer campaigns on social media.
“Parle Platina Pandigai Palagaarangal’ has been a great campaign for us and to win INMA’s Global Media Award, makes it sweeter! Our cookies are made from the finest and most exotic ingredients and it was overwhelming to see how consumers used them innovatively to make unique, traditional recipes which are so close to their culture,” said Mayank Shah, Category Head, Parle Products Ltd.
‘The Hindu In School’ won the 3rd place for Best Idea to Encourage Print Readership or Engagement. Through their lively, picture-filled, lucidly explained features, these publications help children rediscover the fun in learning.
The issues cover a wide range of subjects – current affairs, the hows and whys of scientific discovery, lesser known facts of history and geography, wildlife/ environmental issues relevant to the future and the intricacies of language and literature. Every issue is carefully curated and attractively packaged to kindle children’s appetite for learning.
The 2019 Global Media Awards, presented by the INMA, were held recently in New York’s Times Square. The 2019 edition garnered 664 entries from 165 news media companies that included newspapers, magazines, digital platforms, television and radio, in 34 countries. An international panel of 46 executives from 15 countries selected 194 finalists.
