Though he might not accept it, the curtains have come down on Sharad Pawar’s storied political career, which spanned over 57 years and saw him as a dominant figure in both Maharashtra and national politics. At 84, the Maratha patriarch, once hailed as an indomitable force, now faces a crushing defeat that could mark the end of his active political journey.

Much like Santiago, the old man in The Old Man and the Sea, who battles a great marlin in the deep waters of the Gulf Stream, Pawar’s career has been defined by relentless struggle against the tides of fortune. At just 37, he became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1978, orchestrating a dramatic split in the Congress and toppling the government led by Vasantdada Patil. Known for his defiance of the Congress high command, Pawar’s ambitions extended far beyond State politics.

In 1999, he broke away from the Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin and formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Yet, like facing the inevitability of loss despite his endurance, Pawar’s political journey would be marked by betrayals and comebacks, including alliances with Congress-led governments.

Independent force

When the BJP surged to power in 2014 at the Centre, rumours abounded that Pawar, close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might ally with the party. But Pawar, ever the shrewd tactician, chose to remain an independent force. In 2019, he executed a masterstroke by denying the BJP power in Maharashtra and outmaneuvering his rebellious nephew, Ajit Pawar. This led to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, with Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister — a major coup in Maharashtra politics.

However, the narrative soon turned. In June 2022, Eknath Shinde’s rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government. Then, in 2023, Ajit Pawar shocked everyone by defecting to the BJP alliance, taking a majority of NCP MLAs with him. This betrayal by his nephew, whom he had nurtured and empowered, was a bitter blow.

Ajit, now firmly aligned with the BJP, publicly urged his uncle to retire from politics. Despite battling cancer and deteriorating health, Pawar refused to step aside, rallying the opposition to an unlikely victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yet, in this final act, it was not his political rivals who defeated him, but his own blood. Akin to Santiago’s loss of the marlin to the relentless sharks, Sharad Pawar’s defeat is a tragic and inevitable conclusion to a career defined by resilience.

Warring Marathas

Pawar’s political journey was a masterclass in strategy and survival, but in the end, it was treachery within his own ranks that brought him down. The BJP’s tactics and pressure could not break him, but the betrayal of his nephew did. The political waters of Maharashtra, once navigated masterfully by the Maratha patriarch, now chart a different course, leaving Pawar isolated in the twilight of his career.

Like the old man returning to shore, weary and broken, Pawar now faces the aftermath of his lifelong struggle. His story is not merely one of rise and fall but a cautionary tale of ambition, betrayal, and the inexorable passage of time. The saga of Sharad Pawar is a testament to the unyielding tides of politics — an era that, like the sea, has finally claimed its dues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit