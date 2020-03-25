The plight of IT staffers: Hundreds approach the police after hostels, PGs evict in-mates

Hundreds of youth, including scores of IT employees and students, have thronged the police stations at Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Jubilee Hills and Cyberabad Commissionerate, seeking permission to return to their home towns after getting evicted from hostels and PGs.

All the police stations cover the areas that are dotted with hundreds of small and big IT and IT-enabled services.

With reports triggering concerns, Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, has asked the managements of hostels and PG facilities to take the in-mates back. He asked the police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan, MLAs and corporates to help the managements to run the facilities without any problems.

“Request all Hostel/PG managements in Hyderabad city to NOT evict anyone and cause undesirable panic. I have already asked the GHMC Commissioner, the Mayor, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad to ensure that you receive all support to run the facilities without problems,” tweeted KT Rama Rao.

After the State and Central Governments announcing a 21-day lock down and night curfew in Telangana, several hostels and PG accommodations have decided to shut operations as restriction on movements getting tightened and access to essential commodities narrowing.