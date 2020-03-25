The plight of IT staffers: Hundreds approach the police after hostels, PGs evict in-mates

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Hundreds of youth, including scores of IT employees and students, have thronged the police stations at Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Jubilee Hills and Cyberabad Commissionerate, seeking permission to return to their home towns after getting evicted from hostels and PGs.
All the police stations cover the areas that are dotted with hundreds of small and big IT and IT-enabled services.
With reports triggering concerns, Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, has asked the managements of hostels and PG facilities to take the in-mates back. He asked the police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan, MLAs and corporates to help the managements to run the facilities without any problems.
“Request all Hostel/PG managements in Hyderabad city to NOT evict anyone and cause undesirable panic. I have already asked the GHMC Commissioner, the Mayor, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad to ensure that you receive all support to run the facilities without problems,” tweeted KT Rama Rao.
After the State and Central Governments announcing a 21-day lock down and night curfew in Telangana, several hostels and PG accommodations have decided to shut operations as restriction on movements getting tightened and access to essential commodities narrowing.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...