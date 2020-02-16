The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Synergos join hands to commission a report on ‘How India Gives’

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Synergos, a US headquartered, non-profit organisation announced that a comprehensive report on ‘How India Gives’ will be commissioned to provide data and insights on trends in both formal and informal giving and what motivates givers.
The announcement was made at the second edition of The Amplio Speaker Series (a Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative) with noted American philanthropist Peggy Dulany, Founder and Chair – Synergos, on Friday in Bengaluru. The Amplio Speaker Series aims to create an open forum for dialogue and knowledge exchange by bringing together distinguished leaders from around the world to discuss pressing global issues. Synergos works to reduce global poverty by creating, promoting and sustaining trust and collaboration among businesses, government, civil society and marginalised local communities. Its programmes operate in 15 countries.
The ‘How India Gives’ report, which will be officially launched at the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives’ Annual Social Change Summit to be held later this year, is expected to create a richer understanding of how India gives, so that the entire ecosystem of philanthropists, NGOs, policy makers and citizens can learn more and be encouraged to give more.
“We’re glad to be associated with Synergos to propose an index that measures ‘How India Gives.’ Our country has always had a rich culture of giving but still we rank 82nd among 128 countries as per the World Giving Index, 2019. This is because philanthropic efforts in India are largely unorganised and informal. We hope this report will motivate more individuals to pay it forward and create a positive impact within their own communities” said Kumari Shibulal, founder and chairperson of The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, who started the family’s philanthropic programmes in 1999 along with her husband, SD Shibulal, co-founder and former CEO of Infosys Ltd.
Speaking about the collaboration, Dulany said, “We at Synergos are excited to join hands with the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives in India as part of our work to create a more peaceful, just and regenerative world. We hope that more individuals are encouraged to contribute their bit for the well-being of society.” Dulany is also known for co-founding the Synergos Global Philanthropists Circle with her father, the late David Rockefeller, to support philanthropic families in using the Synergos approach to reducing global poverty.
The fireside chat with Dulany and Kumari Shibulal moderated by Bhairavi M Shibulal focussed on the need for individual philanthropy in India to bridge economic inequity and encourage a culture of giving back to society. They shared insights on what motivates them to give back and the need for an inclusive and solution-driven approach towards philanthropy in India.
