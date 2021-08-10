Thermo King launches new refrigeration system for trucks

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Thermo King, a US firm specialising in temperature control systems for transportation, has recently launched a new refrigeration system capable of providing greater capacity with more accurate temperature controls for trucks in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
As the next-generation product based on the Thermo King T series, T-80E series features a new, improved version of the control software, and is equipped with long-life electronic evaporator fans, the statement added.
Thermo King, which has been providing cold chain solutions to all transport systems from railways and highways to marine transportation, is a brand belonging to Trane Technologies.
The firm said that the new series units have several highlights such as improved accuracy of temperature control in the truck’s cold compartment, an engine with lower emissions to the environment, higher performance, longer life, lower maintenance cost, and better cost efficiency, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.
“The T-80E series continues Thermo King’s tradition of customer-centric innovation,” said Jeffrey Huang, Leader - Product Management and Engineering, Asia Pacific region, Thermo King, in the statement.
“It shifts the performance of the Thermo King independent units to a higher level with accurate temperature control, greater refrigeration capacity and efficient air flow management. We will continue to uphold our innovation commitment and provide customers with temperature control transport products and solutions exceeding their expectations, while driving the further development of the cold chain market,” he added.
By optimising the airflow design and with greater refrigeration capacity, the air flows to the bottom of the compartment to effectively solve refrigeration problem during parking so the unit can perform in even the harshest of conditions, right up to 55℃, which has been proven by extensive filed trials and thousands of running hours.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...