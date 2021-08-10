Thermo King launches new refrigeration system for trucks

Thermo King, a US firm specialising in temperature control systems for transportation, has recently launched a new refrigeration system capable of providing greater capacity with more accurate temperature controls for trucks in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

As the next-generation product based on the Thermo King T series, T-80E series features a new, improved version of the control software, and is equipped with long-life electronic evaporator fans, the statement added.

Thermo King, which has been providing cold chain solutions to all transport systems from railways and highways to marine transportation, is a brand belonging to Trane Technologies.

Customer centric innovation

The firm said that the new series units have several highlights such as improved accuracy of temperature control in the truck’s cold compartment, an engine with lower emissions to the environment, higher performance, longer life, lower maintenance cost, and better cost efficiency, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

“The T-80E series continues Thermo King’s tradition of customer-centric innovation,” said Jeffrey Huang, Leader - Product Management and Engineering, Asia Pacific region, Thermo King, in the statement.

“It shifts the performance of the Thermo King independent units to a higher level with accurate temperature control, greater refrigeration capacity and efficient air flow management. We will continue to uphold our innovation commitment and provide customers with temperature control transport products and solutions exceeding their expectations, while driving the further development of the cold chain market,” he added.

By optimising the airflow design and with greater refrigeration capacity, the air flows to the bottom of the compartment to effectively solve refrigeration problem during parking so the unit can perform in even the harshest of conditions, right up to 55℃, which has been proven by extensive filed trials and thousands of running hours.