Three Wheels United names Hardip Singh Goindi as COO

Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has appointed Hardip Singh Goindi as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).
An industry veteran, Hardip Singh Goindi, brings 38 plus years of leadership experience in managing operations for well known automotive brands in domestic and international markets. As COO of Three Wheels United, he will lead TWU’s expansion across multiple cities and focus on building strategic partnerships for the company.
Hardip Singh Goindi has previously worked at Piaggio Vehicles as Executive Vice President where he was responsible for manufacturing operations, domestic marketing, sales, after market service, international business and parts business. Prior to Piaggio, Hardip was President-Marketing at TVS Motor Company. In his 12 year long stint at TVS, he also served as the Senior Vice President for international Business and three Wheelers.
Hardip, an alumnus of IIM- Ahmedabad, has also worked as the Head of Marketing and Sales at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. He has also had a long stint in Murugappa Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United said, “We are thrilled to have Hardip join our leadership team. His wealth of experience and successful track record in the automotive industry, specifically in the category of three wheelers, will be invaluable to us as we rapidly expand into newer markets and enter into the next phase of growth.”
