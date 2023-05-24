Ticket 9, a Coimbatore-based event tech start-up, has raised $120,000 in pre-seed funding from a clutch of start-up founders and angel investors.

The investors include M2P co-founder Prabhu Rangarajan, bitsCrunch’s founder and CEO Vijay Pravin Maharajan and CTO Ashok Vardharajan, Ippopay’s founder and CEO Mohan K and CTO Jaikumar, Growfin’s Head of AI & ML Sudalai Rajkumar, Wilcosource Co-founder Sundararaman Ramasamy, Deliver.sg Co-founder Krishmani Kannan, and Witree’s CTO Selvamuthukumar.

Founded by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, Ticket 9 is an event tech SaaS platform that provides tools to create, manage, promote, and monetise events of any type and size. It currently holds boarding events from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Tamil Nadu.

The start-up intends to use the funds to enhance its product development and strengthen the technology stack, team, and market expansion.

“Ticket 9 plans to automate and simplify traditionally time-consuming tasks in the event industry,” said Premraj, Co-founder and Chief of Product at Ticket 9.