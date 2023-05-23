Builder.ai, an AI-powered composable software platform has raised $250 million in a Series D funding round.

The new investment, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), takes the total amount raised by the company to over $450 million with an up to 1.8 times increase in its valuation, said the company.

The latest round of capital will fuel the company’s continued industry leadership and innovation pipeline, allowing further investments in talent, partnerships, and technology, it added.

The company has doubled its headcount since January 2022, extended its UK HQ footprint and opened four new offices since 2021.

Also read: Wipro expands Google Cloud partnership for enterprise adoption of Gen AI

The company’s existing and new investors, including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures and Insight Partners have participated in this funding round.

According to the company, the AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using building blocks automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit