TiE Kerala has invited applications from entrepreneurs and business leaders for TiE Kerala Awards 2023.

The TiE annual awards recognise and encourage outstanding Kerala based entrepreneurs, innovators and ecosystem builders.

“TiE Awards have become a hallmark of excellence, celebrating those who exemplify innovation, courage, and leadership in the state’s entrepreneurial landscape. We believe these awards help inspire a new generation of aspiring entrepreneurs and take us closer to Tie Kerala’s vision of having an entrepreneur in every home,” TiE Kerala President Damodar Avanoor said.

The TiE Kerala Awards 2023 will be announced coinciding with the 12th edition of TiEcon Kerala which will be held in December. The award ceremony is one of the main attractions of TiEcon.

Also read: Kerala Gramin Bank win Assocham excellence award

TiE Kerala Awards 2023 will honour remarkable individuals and institutions across eight distinct categories: Start-up of the Year, Scale-up of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Next Gen Entrepreneur, Innovator of the Year, Social Impactor of the Year, Ecosystem Enabler, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The application window will remain open until November 15. For detailed information and to submit applications or nominate a candidate, one can visit the official TiE Kerala Awards website: tiekeralaawards.com.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit