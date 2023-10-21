Kerala Gramin Bank has won four prestigious Assocham awards at the 18th Assocham Annual Summit & Awards on Banking & Financial Sector Lending Companies namely “Bharat @ 100: Financial Transformation in Amrit Kaal” held in Mumbai.

The Bank was conferred with the titles of winner in Best Digital Initiative, Best Customer Experience, Best Risk and Cyber Security Initiatives and was the runner up in Outstanding Financial Performance.

C. Jayaprakash, Chairman received the awards on behalf of the bank. Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Executive Director, RBI, Rajkiran Rai, Chairman, Assocham, N.S. Viswanathan, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India were present on the occasion.