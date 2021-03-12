TN Assembly polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South in the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
The actor-turned-politician released the second list of MNM candidates on Friday.
MNM Vice President R Mahendran announced that Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South.
MNM, which is in electoral alliance with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), is contesting in 154 assembly seats while sharing 40 seats each with the two alliance partners.
On Wednesday, MNM released the first list of 70 candidates which included some of the prominent faces such as the former bureaucrat Dr Santosh Babu (Villivakkam), V Ponraj, former aide to late President APJ Abdul Kalam, from Anna Nagar, film lyricist Snehan (Virugambakkam) and MNM women’s wing secretary Sneha Mohandoss (Saidapet).
Besides Haasan, the second list also figured prominent names of Pazha Karuppaih (T Nagar), actress Sripriya (Mylapore), entrepreneur Sarath Babu (Alandur). Former bureaucrat Santosh Babu is fielded in Velachery instead of Villivakkam as announced in the first list.
