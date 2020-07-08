TN Chief Minister writes to Union Power Minister seeking exemptions, changes in Electricity Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written to the Union Power & New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh seeking Centre’s help in “critical issues” to maintain the State as a “power surplus” one.
Drawing Singh’s attention to a few matters of concern, raised by the State pertaining to Electricity Act, 2003 (Amendment), Bill 2020, the Chief Minister said, in his letter, that it is the consistent policy of the Tamil Nadu government to provide free power to farmers on a continuous basis.
Further, the Government of Tamil Nadu has been providing 100 units free for all domestic consumers for which Government provides a subsidy to TANGEDCO. This scheme may also be kept outside the scope of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, he stated.
He highlighted that provisions in the draft Amendment Bill, 2020 allowing private franchisee/ sub-licensee would only lead to cherry-picking of remunerative areas by the franchisee/ sub-distribution licensee affecting the discoms directly. “The State DISCOMs will be left with serving social sector obligations and rural areas which will result in massive losses to the DISCOMs,” Palaniswami added.
Fixing of hydro-power purchase obligation separately to a State like Tamil Nadu cannot be accepted as hydro generation is seasonal, monsoon dependent and not in the control of DISCOMs. To avoid the disparity among the States with different sources of renewable energy, it is suggested that Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) can be fixed for total renewable energy rather than independently fixing for solar, non-solar, hydro.
The Chief Minister also felt that separation of agricultural feeder will be a costly proposition and would also cause unrest among farmers. So, instead of separating agricultural feeders and solarising them it’s better to solarise individual grid-connected pump sets under the PM-KUSUM scheme by way of 100 per cent grant from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.
The Union Power Ministry was urged to expedite the sanction of ₹20,622 core, which was sought by Tangedco as financial assistance from Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation at a concessional rate.
The Chief Minister sought restoration of existing coal linkage to old level of 20.445 million tonnes per annum from the reduced 18.791 mtpa level. He also sought enhancement of the linkages allotted to North Chennai TPS II (2X600MW) and Mettur TPS II (1X600MW) to 6.62 mtpa and 3.31 mtpa respectively. “Coal India may be directed to supply coal at the consumption point of the thermal plants. This will directly benefit consumers by reducing the cost of power, he added.
Long term cola linkages for 5.913 mtpa from Talcher region for the upcoming coal-fired power projects – North Chennai Stage-III and Uppur STPP, some pending dues and declaration of Raigarh – Pugalur - Trissur HVDC transmission corridor as strategic and national importance, were also among the other demands from the Chief Minister.
