TN CM meets Modi, submits charter of demands

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum consisting of 25 demands across various sectors. These include demand for adequate allotment of vaccines life saving drugs like LiposomalAmphoterecin B and sharing proceeds of cess and surcharge with States and release of pending GST dues.

Stalin also urged Modi to set up a new international airport with ‘world-class’ standards at Chennai; declare Madurai airport as an international airport and expand and modernise the airports in Salem and Thoothukudi. He also urged expansion of the Thoothukudi Port to spur economic growth of the State and revive Sethu Samuthram Ship Canal Project.

Road projects

On highway projects, Stalin wanted speedy execution of the Maduravoyal – Chennai Port elevated road project; speedy execution of Chennai-Airport to Chengalpattu elevated road project; sea bridge project connecting Chennai Port with Thiruvottriyur; 6/8 lane Highway project between Chennai and Kanyakumari and Chennai-Salem Greenfield Expressway.

He also asked the Prime Minister to drop the controversial hydrocarbon schemes and Neutrino projects and repeal the Draft EIA Notification, 2020.

Stalin sought Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II approval under 50:50 joint venture partnership basis and railways lands taken by Chennai Metro Rail Limited on lease basis.

Vaccine production

On industry, Stalin urged commencing vaccine production in HLL Biotech unit in Chengalpattu and Pasteur Institute, Coonoor; sanction of mega textile parks; excess land of Salem Steel Plant to be provided for Defence Industrial Park. Stalin also urged for sharing proceeds of cess and surcharge with States; impact of 15th Finance Commission on State Finances; release of Pending 14th Finance Commission grants; release of pending GST dues and pending dues for shared schemes between Centre and State and shortfall in the disbursement of Share in Central Taxes from 1996-97 to 2014-15.

He also sought early approval of Externally Aided Projects; investment by National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) in Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund and SDRF- Increased allocation.

In the power sector, he sought expeditious release of funds under Special Liquidity Scheme Tranche II with liberalised terms and to revoke the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020.

Stalin also sought a special relief package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and also establish a regional branch of the Supreme Court in Chennai.