Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the State Cabinet with immediate effect. The former Electricity minister Senthil Balaji, currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital, is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A statement from Raj Bhavan says that Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in several corruption cases, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a Minister, he has influenced the investigation and obstructed the due process of law and justice.

Currently, Senthil Balaji is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police.

There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including a fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State under these circumstances. The Governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, the statement said.

On June 14, the ED officials arrested Tamil Nadu electricity minister Senthil Balaji at his official residence in Chennai in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Following the arrest, the minister complained of chest pain and was hospitalised. He was later shifted to a private hospital where after a week, he underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery.

On Wednesday, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court Judge S Alli ordered an extension of judicial custody for Senthil Balaji till July 12.

Two days after the arrest, Senthil Balaji’s portfolios were reallocated to other ministers. While Stalin retained him in the cabinet without a portfolio, the Governor did not agree to Senthil Balaji continuing as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody.

CM’s reaction

“Governor does not have that power, we will meet this legally,” reacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Senthil Balaji’s dismissal.