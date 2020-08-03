TN govt rejects three-language formula in new NEP, to follow existing two-language policy

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
The AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu - an ally of the BJP in the Centre - has said it will stick to the two-language formula it has followed for decades.
Tamil Nadu will never allow the three-Language Formula under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP), said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow States to implement their own language policy.
This is the second time in the last three months that the State government has strongly opposed a Centre’s decision. In May, the State government opposed the Centre’s idea of imposing conditions for granting additional borrowing limits that have been approved for the State government by the Union Finance Ministry.
Today, the Chief Minister in a strongly worded statement told the Centre that the proposal for a three-language formula in schools was ‘painful and saddening’ and vowed that he would not implement the NEP.
The wishes of the people of Tamil Nadu and most of the political parties, including the AIADMK, is that only two-language policy should be in force in the State. The State government will continue with the two-language policy, he said in a statement.
In the last 80 years, the State has been firm on the two-language policy. Palaniswami recalled the 1963 and 1965 anti-Hindi agitations, and consistent stands by former chief ministers, including CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, in opposing three-language formula and imposition of Hindi in the State
The DMK too strongly opposed NEP and wanted the Centre to review the sweeping reforms it has proposed. DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday said that the NEP was an attempt by the Centre to impose HIndi and Sanskirt and vowed to fight against it.
The Union Cabinet Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a tweet (in Tamil) on Saturday clarified that the Centre will not impose any language on any State. His clarification was following opposition to NEP in the State.
Replying to a tweet by State BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, Nishank said that he was looking forward to his guidance in implementing NEP in Tamil Nadu.
