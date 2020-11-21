TN Govt seeks Centre’s assistance for three water projects

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sought help from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for three water projects that are essential for the welfare of the people and the agriculturists of Tamil Nadu.
On the Godavari - Cauvery Linkage, the Chief Minister said that the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Godavari – Cauvery (Grand Anicut) Link as Phase - I project of the Peninsular Rivers linkage and sent it to the States concerned, for their comments during March 2019.
The State government had justified the need to rework the link so as to terminate it in the River Cauvery at Kattalai Barrage, instead of Grand Anicut and had sent its comments to NWDA in September 2019 and February 2020. This request of Tamil Nadu is under the consideration of NWDA.
“I have written letters to Hon’ble Prime Minister, your goodself and Minister of Jal Shakti, to provide at least 200 TMC ft. of water to Tamil Nadu from this Phase – I project and ultimately 300 TMC ft. of water in Phase – II, when River Mahanadhi is linked with Godavari. I request you to take up the matter once again with the Minister of Jal Shakti, to expedite the DPR for this project and take up the work on priority basis, so that the water needs of southern States could be fulfilled while mitigating the problem of floods in Godavari,” Palaniswami told Shah.
On Cauvery-Gundar linkage, which is a part of the Godavari – Cauvery linkage, Palaniswami said the diversion of surplus flow to the drought affected part of Tamil Nadu will benefit several districts in Tamil Nadu.
The NWDA had prepared a draft DPR for Cauvery (Kattalai) – Gundar Project at an estimated cost of Rs.8,277 crore. Godavari-Cauvery linkage will enhance the utility of this project wherein surplus Godavari water can be diverted into this canal and will benefit areas up to Gundar in Virudhunagar district.
Diverting flood water from River Cauvery up to Gundar would improve the recharge of ground water, meeting drinking water needs, stabilisation of ayacuts in the drought prone areas in the districts of Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi.
“Though the Ministry of Water Resources has not favourably responded to this project, I request you to direct the Ministry of Water Resources to reconsider the decision in view of its greater impact on the vast area of Tamil Nadu,” he told Shah. The project should be sanctioned on a priority basis and provide financial assistance, the Chief Minister said.
On the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery – Rejuvenation of Cauvery and its Tributaries, Palaniswami said, the State government announced that river Cauvery would be rehabilitated and pollution in the river would be abated on the lines of “Namami Gange” Project.
An DPR has been prepared and the project cost is estimated to be Rs.10,700 crore. Since, the State Government cannot execute such a major project on its own, financial assistance from the Centre India is required.
Palaniswami urged Shah to take up the matter with the Minister of Jal Shakti, to consider this project as a Special Project like Namami Gange and to accord sanction and extend financial assistance.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...