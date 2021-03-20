TN Govt to shut schools from March 22 due to rising Covid-19 cases

In light of the increasing trend of Covid19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered closure of schools for classes 9,10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders. The hostels for these classes will also be closed. However, online classes can continue, says a government order.

The direction was based on the advise of the Director of the Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

In case of Class 12, they will be permitted to function as the number of students will be lesser and as they also have to face the board examination by following SoPs, the department said.

The state government has permitted conduct of board examination for class 10 of boards other than Tamil Nadu state board as scheduled by those boards. It also allowed conduct of special classes to students who are appearing for the board examination for class 10 and functioning of hostels for those students.

On Friday, the number of daily infections crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time since December 29, 2020.