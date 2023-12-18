Tamil Nadu government has placed ₹501-crore worth of orders to procure 552 units of low-floor buses for the state-run transport corporations.

Low-floor buses are being procured with a view to providing better accessibility to disabled persons, according to an official statement.

The 552 low-floor buses are being procured with funding assistance from the German development bank KfW.

While Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd will get 352 units of these low-floor buses, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore and TNSTC Madurai will get 100 buses each.

As of February 2023, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) had a fleet strength of 3436 buses with a total staff strength of 20,245 people.

Coimbatore and Madurai Corporations had a fleet strength of 2774 buses and about 2300 buses respectively and staff strength of 16,039 and 13,734 respectively.