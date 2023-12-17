Chennai’s istriwalahs (ironing men) are cutting down on fossil fuel by moving to LPG from coal. The shift to LPG-based Istri Boxes has helped the istriwalahs increase in monthly net income reducing expenses, according to Azim Premji University Study.

Monthly incomes have risen by 18 per cent while fuel expenditures have fallen by 45 per cent, resulting in a 28 per cent increase in average monthly net return

With retail coal price increased by ₹5 recently, the shift to LPG will be a boon.

Udhyam Vyapaar’s Istri Project of the Udhyam Learning Founder, an NGO, aimed at transforming input fuel for ironing Vyapaaris from coal to LPG. The program is currently running in Chennai and Bangalore and has impacted the lives of over 5000+ ironing vyapaaris so far. The study evaluated the measurable impact of the Istri Project in Chennai by assessing productivity, incomes, fuel consumption and expenditure and net returns over a period of 15 months.

The survey was done among 1331 ironing vyapaaris in Chennai which included those who did not opt for LPG-based iron boxes.

The survey found 23.3 per cent increase in daily productivity - 85 per cent of the Istriwalahs saw an increase in their daily productivity by 23.3 per cent. In other words, they could iron 29 more clothes per day on average, the survey said.

Nearly 80 per cent of the Istriwalas experienced an increase in their average daily incomes by approximately 23.6 per cent or ₹184.5. This was a 18 per cent increase in monthly income or by ₹3080.25

On fuel consumption, the survey said that there was a 45 per cent fall in fuel consumption leading to an increase in their average monthly net return by 28 per cent or by ₹4,210, the release said.

Krishnan Ranganathan, Director, Udhyam Vyapaar and Co-Founder, Udhyam Learning Foundation said, in the Istri Project, the impact extends beyond convenience and financial prosperity. Currently, it has positively impacted over 5,000+ ironing vyapaaris, resulting in a collective income upliftment of more than ₹25 crores annually. The project has also made substantial strides towards a greener future, with an annual reduction of 2,500 tonnes of coal consumption. The goal is to positively impact the next 10,000 over the next three years via the Istri Project.

Kedar Kulkarni, Assistant Professor, Azim Premji University, said the world is seeking alternatives to coal and other non-renewable energy sources as a means to tackle climate change. It is now imperative to look for more sustainable and efficient clean energy sources. The Istri project serves as an alternative at such a crucial juncture and is an excellent initiative by Udhyam to bring in a positive transformation in the Istri Vyapar Market. Their innovative LPG Iron box is a wonderful example of how clean energy fuels can be introduced in the small-scale businesses to replace coal while also uplifting the incomes and working conditions of the vulnerable Istri vyaaparis.

U Nachimuthu, an Istriman in Anna Nagar says by switching to LPG iron box there is good improvement in health and income. The box increases the heat in a very short time and it is easy to iron the clothes, saving more time.

According to S Kaladevi, who irons at her house in Shenoy Nagar, said her family members find it easy to use the box and they sometimes help her with ironing. This box is easy for women to use and she claims to make good progress using it.

