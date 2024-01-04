Tamil Nadu government plans to develop an Engineering Industrial Park in Tiruvallur district to promote port-based industrial activities. The park planned in 650 acres will come up at Kattur & Ebrahanpuram villages in Ponneri Taluk, according to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco), which will implement the project.

TIDCO in its Express of Interest (EoI) has sought proposals from interested proponents who need plots/parcels of industrial land for establishing manufacturing various units in areas like heavy engineering equipment; wind/thermal power equipment; auxiliaries systems; engineering components; marine equipment and logistics/transport systems.

The EoI says that the location was selected considering the proximity of port and shipyard. The project site is about 30 km from Chennai and is one of the fastest growing economic clusters with home to numerous industrial houses. It has a diversified economic base supported by automobile, hardware manufacturing, financial and software and health services.

Auto industry cluster

Chennai and its neighbouring districts are home to 40 per cent of India’s automobile industry and 45 per cent of auto spares industry. A large number of automotive companies, including Hyundai, Renault, Robert Bosch, Nissan Motors, Ashok Leyland, Daimler and Caterpillar, have manufacturing plants in Chennai.

Chennai also contributes more than 50 per cent of India’s leather exports, and is currently the largest electronics hardware exporter in India.

Chennai EXIM trade desires a good logistics infrastructure to provide seamless logistics connectivity with world trade with reduced bottlenecks, time and cost. These sea ports are fully geared up to cater the needs of the trade and industry as preferred maritime gateway both for import and export cargo, the EoI says.

