TN reports 14 deaths with 1,141 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8-lakh mark after 1,141 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours with total number of cases at 8,00,029.
With the number of daily cases slowing down in the last couple of months, it took 52 days to add one more lakh case to reach the 8-lakh mark. This is as against just 11 days to reach 7-lakh mark reported on October 22 from 6-lakh cases reached on October 11.
The 5-lakh coronavirus mark was reached on September 13; 4-lakh on August 27; 3-lakh on August 10; 2-lakh on July 25 and 1-lakh on July 3.
Meanwhile, after 1,203 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases are at 10,039. There were 14 deaths registered and 63,989 samples tested.
In Chennai, there were 343 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 124 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100.
