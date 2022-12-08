Eric Solheim, former Director of UN Environment Programme

As Tamil Nadu gets ready to launch the ‘Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission’, the state has roped in former Director of United Nations Environment Programme, Eric Solheim, to advise it on climate matters.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission document on Friday, at the conclusion of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Climate Summit. He will also launch three ‘special initiatives’, on climate smart villages, green schools and green temples.

Eric Solheim, who is also a former Norwegian minister of climate change, is currently also a part of the Geneva-based Green Hydrogen Organization, which is primarily meant to develop standards for green hydrogen. GHO and Guidance, which is Tamil Nadu government’s investment promotion arm, are soon to sign a MoU. GHO will provide consultancy services to the state.

‘Modest role’

Speaking to businessline, Solheim said he was honoured to be a part of Tamil Nadu’s climate council, as the only non-Indian in it. He said he would “play a modest role in bringing in connections, investments and policy advice from abroad which will be beneficial for Tamil Nadu.”

Solheim believes Tamil Nadu could become a green hydrogen hub, given the state’s many ports and renewable energy plants. The Norwegian was all in praise of the State’s plans to increase tree cover from 23 per cent to 33 per cent, calling it a “massive undertaking”. He observed that increasing forest cover, mangroves and protecting wetlands were activities for which the state could mobilise international funding.

In this connection, Solheim recalled the recent deal between the US company, Hess Corporation and the South American country Guyana. Under this deal, Hess would buy carbon credits for $750 million from Guyana that it would secure for its efforts in protecting its rainforests. Tamil Nadu could also benefit similarly, he said.